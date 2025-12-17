19th Tamulpur Book Fair Begins, Drawing Strong Student Participation

Tamulpur: The 19th Tamulpur Book Fair, organised by Akashi, began today and will continue until 22 December, marking a vibrant celebration of books and reading in the district.

The fair was formally inaugurated with the opening of its main gate by Gauhati University professor Dr Bimal Majumdar. The inaugural day’s programme was attended by Tamulpur District Commissioner Pankaj Chakravarty, along with several distinguished guests from the region.

A key highlight of the opening day was the release of “Aru Hataat Basanta” (And Suddenly, Spring), a poetry collection by emerging Tamulpur poet Prashanta Rabha. The book was unveiled in the presence of invited dignitaries, writers, and members of the literary community, adding a special literary flavour to the event.

From the very first day, the book fair witnessed an enthusiastic response from students. Large numbers of school and college students were seen thronging the stalls, browsing through books and purchasing titles of their choice. The lively atmosphere reflected a growing interest in reading among the younger generation.