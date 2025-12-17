19th Tamulpur Book Fair Begins, Drawing Strong Student Participation

Tamulpur: The 19th Tamulpur Book Fair, organised by Akashi, began today and will continue until 22 December, marking a vibrant celebration of books and reading in the district.
The fair was formally inaugurated with the opening of its main gate by Gauhati University professor Dr Bimal Majumdar. The inaugural day’s programme was attended by Tamulpur District Commissioner Pankaj Chakravarty, along with several distinguished guests from the region.
A key highlight of the opening day was the release of “Aru Hataat Basanta” (And Suddenly, Spring), a poetry collection by emerging Tamulpur poet Prashanta Rabha. The book was unveiled in the presence of invited dignitaries, writers, and members of the literary community, adding a special literary flavour to the event.
From the very first day, the book fair witnessed an enthusiastic response from students. Large numbers of school and college students were seen thronging the stalls, browsing through books and purchasing titles of their choice. The lively atmosphere reflected a growing interest in reading among the younger generation.
The fair features several book stalls from different parts of the state, offering a wide range of literature. Among the attractions is a special stall titled “Amar Lakshya Ghare Ghare Zubeen”, ("Our goal, mission and aim is Zubeen”) in every homewhich displays framed photographs capturing various stages of popular singer Zubeen Garg’s life, from childhood to youth. This unique exhibition has drawn considerable attention from visitors.
Organised to strengthen the reading movement, the Tamulpur Book Fair has taken thoughtful steps to reconnect people with books. Local intellectuals have praised Akashi’s initiative, describing the fair as a meaningful effort to nurture a reading culture in the region.
Teachers from across Tamulpur have also been actively involved, encouraging students to step away from the world of mobile phones and immerse themselves in the world of books. Their participation has added educational value to the fair and reinforced its core message.
As the fair continues until 22 December, it is expected to attract more visitors and further strengthen Tamulpur’s growing engagement with literature and learning.