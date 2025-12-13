2 Dead, 8 Injured as Car Plunges into Gorge in West Bengal’s Kalimpong

Guwahati: Two persons have reportedly lost their lives and eight others have been injured in a tragic accident in West Bengal. The incident occurred after their vehicle skidded off NH-10 and plunged into a nearly 500-feet deep gorge in West Bengal’s Kalimpong district.

As per reports, the incident occurred on Friday evening in a landslide-prone stretch near Birik Dara, when the driver of the car lost control and fell into the gorge. The vehicle was coming from Sikkim’s Gangtok and was moving towards Siliguri.

The incident had highlighted the dangers of the landslide-prone hill road.

Following the incident, workers of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), and police teams rushed to the site and launched a rescue operation despite the difficult terrain.

"Two persons died, and eight injured people were taken to the Rambi Hospital. Later, some of the critically injured have been referred to hospitals in Siliguri," an official said.

Meanwhile, according to reports, an investigation is currently underway into the incident. More details into the incident are awaited.