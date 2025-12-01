25 Earthquakes Jolt Northeast States in October

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: During October 2025, a total of 25 earthquakes occurred in the Northeast region, with Assam recording 7 quakes, the highest among the NE states, followed by Arunachal Pradesh with 6. Within the Indian territory as a whole, 66 earthquakes were recorded during October 2025.

These statistics were revealed in the Report on Real Time Earthquake Location for October 2025, released by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India.

The National Center for Seismology maintains a National Seismological Network of 169 stations, each having state-of-the-art equipment and spreading all across the country. Using these stations during the period October 1-31, 2025, a total number of 304 earthquakes have been located and disseminated from the Center, out of which 152 earthquakes occurred in India and its neighbourhood region bounded by the coordinates 0?-40?N & 60?-100?E, according to the NCS report.

During the period under consideration, the majority of earthquakes within India and its neighbourhood region bounded by the coordinates 0?-40?N & 60?-100?E were located in the Hindu Kush region, North India (Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand), and Northeast India (Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Mizoram, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Sikkim).

Out of the total of 304 earthquakes, 24% and 39% of earthquakes occurred in the magnitude range 3.0-3.9 and 4.0-4.9, respectively; 70 earthquakes in the magnitude range 5.0-5.9 occurred during the period, of which 4 were inside the grid of 0?-40?N & 60?-100?E.

A total of 66 earthquakes occurred within the Indian territory, of which 9 earthquakes occurred in Karnataka and 7 each in Assam and Ladakh during the same period. Out of the total 66 earthquakes, 16 and 25 earthquakes occurred in the North and Northeast regions, respectively. There was sparse earthquake activity in the eastern and central parts of the country last month.

Apart from Assam and Arunachal, 4 earthquakes each occurred in Meghalaya and Manipur, 2 in Nagaland, and 1 each occurred in Mizoram and Sikkim, among the other NE states during October 2025.

