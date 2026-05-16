28 Civilians Freed in Manipur After Joint Push by Security Forces, CSOs and Community Leaders

Imphal: After sustained efforts by security forces, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), and community leaders, 28 people belonging to different communities in Manipur were safely released on Friday, officials said.

The individuals had been detained by different groups in the aftermath of the May 13 violent attack in Manipur, which claimed the lives of three Baptist Church pastors and left four others injured.

A senior Manipur government official said that following the May 13 violence, many civilians from different communities were detained near Leilon Vaiphei and Saparmeina villages in Kangpokpi district, as well as in Senapati district.

The official said that unidentified armed groups ambushed two vehicles along Tiger Road in the mountainous Kangpokpi district on the morning of May 13, killing three Baptist Church leaders on the spot and injuring four others.

The victims, all belonging to the Kuki community, were travelling in the vehicles when unidentified armed cadres opened fire on them.

After the three murders, many people from various communities were detained by different groups and the government immediately initiated efforts to secure the release of the hostages.

The official said that public leaders, CSOs, and security forces worked in close coordination to trace the detained individuals and facilitate their release.

"As a result of the joint efforts of the administration, security forces, public leaders and CSOs, a majority of the detained civilians, numbering 28 and belonging to different communities, were safely released on Friday," the official said.

He added that among the 28 released people, including women, 14 members of the Naga community who had been detained by Kuki groups and 14 Kuki villagers detained by Naga groups were freed.

Another official said that a total of 38 people belonging to the Kuki and Naga communities had been held hostage by armed groups in Manipur's Kangpokpi and Senapati districts following the May 13 incident.

They were reportedly taken to unknown locations after suspected militants shot dead three church leaders and injured four others in Kangpokpi district.

On the same day, a civilian was shot dead and his wife injured in Noney district. Kangpokpi district is inhabited predominantly by Kuki-Zo community members, while Senapati district is largely populated by Naga communities.

Officials said that all-out efforts are continuing to ensure the safe release of the remaining detained people.

A case has been registered in connection with the May 13 murders, and further investigation is underway.

Immediate joint search operations were conducted by Central and state security forces in and around the attack site and neighbouring villages.

In an official statement, authorities appealed to the public to cooperate with the administration and security forces in maintaining peace and ensuring the safe release of the remaining civilians. (IANS)

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