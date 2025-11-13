Victoria Memorial Higher Secondary School Recommended for Heritage Recognition

Established in 1903, during the British era, Victoria Memorial Higher Secondary School was named in honour of Queen Victoria. The school’s first batch of students appeared for the Matriculation Examination in 1911, a milestone that marked the beginning of its long academic legacy.

Over the decades, the school has produced many notable alumni who have excelled in education, administration, and public life. Teachers and students alike recall its rich heritage, strong academic tradition, and the role it has played in shaping the identity of the Hailakandi district.

The Directorate’s recommendation has been met with widespread appreciation from local teachers and former students. Many have described it as a “moment of pride” for the people of Hailakandi. They believe the recognition will not only help preserve the structure but also highlight the district’s long association with education and culture.

If formally declared a heritage site, Victoria Memorial Higher Secondary School will join the select list of educational institutions in Assam to receive such an honour. More than just an old building, it represents a living chapter of the region’s history, a reminder of how education laid the foundation for social progress in the early years of the last century.