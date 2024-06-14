4-Lane Brahmaputra Tunnel Project Advances with Detailed Engineering Investigation

Guwahati: The proposed 4-lane tunnel across the River Brahmaputra between Gohpur and Numaligarh has gone one step forward, with a detailed engineering investigation being carried out. This is part of the preparation of the detailed project report (DPR) and pre-construction activities required for the project of strategic importance in the northeastern part of the country.

The Indian government had earlier entrusted National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL) with the preparation of a draft DPR. The draft has already been prepared by NHIDCL with the help of a consulting firm.

Following the preparation of the draft DPR, the Central Government again gave the responsibility of preparing the DPR and pre-construction activities to NHIDCL. After the tendering process for the same, NHIDCL awarded the work to M/s Yuksel Proje Anonim Sirketi and Louis Berger to provide consultancy services related to the preparation of DPR and pre-construction activities. The pros and cons of the construction of such an important project under the River Brahmaputra, including the geotechnical site investigation, are going on.

Geotechnical site investigation of subsurface ground condition is the starting step for tunnelling and underground works and is crucial for every single construction project. One of the essential objectives of site investigation is to map out the subsurface profile, especially the interface of the underlying soft soil and stiff stratum (e.g., bedrock or very stiff soil). A mixed-face condition of soil or rock material is undesirable and needs to be comprehensively investigated prior to tunnelling.

The main objective of awarding the work is to provide consultancy services for review, optimization, and value addition to the draft DPR being prepared for providing 4-lane tunnel connectivity across the River Brahmaputra between Gohpur and Numaligarh, establish the technical, economic, and financial viability of the project, and prepare detailed project reports for the 4-lane tunnel connectivity project.

The viability of the project shall be established taking into account the requirements with regard to rehabilitation, upgrading, and improvement based on highway design, pavement design, provision of service roads wherever necessary, type of intersections, rehabilitation and widening of existing bridges and structures and/or construction of new ones, road safety features, quantities of various items of work, cost estimates, and economic analysis within the given time frame.

According to NHIDCL sources, the key objectives of the project are to: provide relief to the existing traffic on NH-37, which is located south of Kaziranga Tiger Reserve; provide direct connectivity between Bongaon near Numaligarh on NH-37 and Gohpur on NH-52; and strategically enhance the security of the nation by providing connection facilities through the proposed tunnel for defence personnel movements into Arunachal Pradesh, which is prone to enemy attack, and for efficient transfer of bulk goods through this route.

The tentative total length of the project is 33.7 km, including the tunnel, roads, and bridges.

