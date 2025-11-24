Special Revision of Voter List Begins in Hailakandi District

Hailakandi: The Hailakandi district administration has formally launched the special revision of the electoral roll for the year 2026. The revision exercise is being carried out with January 1, 2026, as the qualifying date for eligible voters. Officials said the process aims to ensure that every eligible citizen is included in the updated voter list and that errors or outdated entries are corrected in time.

A total of 612 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have been assigned to conduct the work across the district. Of them, 282 BLOs are engaged under the Hailakandi Legislative Assembly constituency, while the remaining 330 are posted in the Katlicherra–Algapur constituency. These officers will play a key role in visiting households, verifying details of residents, and ensuring that all eligible individuals are enrolled.