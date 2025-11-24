Special Revision of Voter List Begins in Hailakandi District

Hailakandi: The Hailakandi district administration has formally launched the special revision of the electoral roll for the year 2026. The revision exercise is being carried out with January 1, 2026, as the qualifying date for eligible voters. Officials said the process aims to ensure that every eligible citizen is included in the updated voter list and that errors or outdated entries are corrected in time.
A total of 612 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have been assigned to conduct the work across the district. Of them, 282 BLOs are engaged under the Hailakandi Legislative Assembly constituency, while the remaining 330 are posted in the Katlicherra–Algapur constituency. These officers will play a key role in visiting households, verifying details of residents, and ensuring that all eligible individuals are enrolled.
As part of the revision schedule, house-to-house verification by BLOs started on November 22, 2025, and will continue until December 20, 2025. The integrated draft electoral roll is set to be published on December 27, 2025. On the same day, the window for filing claims and objections will open and remain active until January 22, 2026, allowing citizens to correct or update their details.
Special campaign days have been fixed on January 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2026, during which additional arrangements will be made to help people submit forms and clarify doubts. Following this, all claims and objections will be examined and settled on February 2, 2026.
The final electoral roll will be published on February 10, 2026. The district administration has appealed to all eligible residents to cooperate with BLOs and take part in the revision process to ensure an accurate and error-free voter list.