Muharram Observed Across India as PM Modi Highlights Imam Hussain’s Legacy of Courage and Conviction

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his greetings on the occasion of Muharram, saying the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) continues to inspire many people to remain steadfast in the pursuit of truth and justice.

Taking to X, the Prime Minister said the occasion serves as a reminder of values such as truth, justice, courage and conviction.

He wrote, "The sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) continues to inspire many people to remain steadfast in the pursuit of truth and justice. It is also a reminder of the enduring power of courage and conviction."

Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, reaches a crescendo on the 10th day of Muharram, the day when Imam Hussain Ibn Ali and his followers were martyred in 61 Hijri or 680 CE at Karbala, in present-day Iraq.

The tenth day of Muharram is the Day of Ashura, which, to Shia Muslims, is part of the mourning of Muharram. Sunni Muslims fast on this day.

This event, marked by solemnity, saw participants paying respects to the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, in the Battle of Karbala as the procession moved through routes in the city. The participants pounded their chests in a display of their sorrow and mourning.

Meanwhile in Jammu and Kashmir, a large number of Shia Muslims gathered on the streets of Srinagar on Wednesday to participate in the 8th Muharram procession.

Muharram holds significant religious importance for Shia Muslims. In India, the Shia Muslim community, along with people of different religions, participate in large processions and tazias. (ANI)

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