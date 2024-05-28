45 lakh voters in Assam refrain from casting votes in Lok Sabha election 2024

Guwahati: Around 45 lakh voters in Assam did not cast their vote in the recent three phases of polling for the Lok Sabha election in the state.

A report released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on the turnout of voters on May 25 revealed this information regarding the voters in Assam. The report said that, out of the 14 parliamentary constituencies in the state, the highest number of voters who did not exercise their franchise belonged to the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency.

A total of 4,40,182 voters in Guwahati did not vote in the election, the report said. The next on the list is Kaziranga LAC, with around 4.23 lakh voters who did not vote, followed by Dibrugarh with 3.85 lakh, Jorhat with 3.47 lakh, Lakhimpur with 3.71 lakh, Silchar with 2.86 lakh, Dhubri with 2.10 lakh, among others. 45,17,961 voters, out of the total number of around 2.45 crore electors across the state, did not vote.

Sources said there may be several reasons why so many people did not vote. It may be that some people are outside the state on work-related matters, some may be sick, and others are habituated to not voting in the elections at all. It also appears that the highest number of habitual non-voters are from Guwahati, which accounts for the large number of voters who refrained from voting.

On the other hand, the least number of voters not participating in the electoral process hail from Dhubri, with only 2.10 lakh not voting. Karimganj had 2.75 lakh non-voters. It also appears that more people in Upper Assam did not vote in the election compared to the voters in Lower Assam, whose numbers are lower.

