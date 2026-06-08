50 Bodo Youths from Udalguri Join Indian Army Under Agnipath Scheme

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In a proud and inspiring moment for the people of Udalguri district, 50 Bodo youths have successfully secured recruitment into the Indian Army under the Agnipath Scheme. To honour their achievement, the Udalguri district administration and the Indian Army jointly organised a grand felicitation programme on Saturday at the auditorium of Udalguri Higher Secondary School.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from Army officials, district administration representatives, family members, and local residents.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, BTC Deputy Chief Executive Member Rihan Daimary lauded the tireless efforts and dedication of the Indian Army training teams for guiding and motivating the youths toward national service. He stated that such initiatives are creating new opportunities for the younger generation while fostering their sense of patriotism and discipline.

Daimary further remarked that the success of these youths would inspire many others across the region to dream of serving the nation through the armed forces.

According to official sources, the Indian Army had earlier conducted extensive awareness drives across various schools and colleges in the Udalguri district as part of the Agnipath recruitment programme. More than 2,000 students from 30 educational institutions participated in the campaign. As part of the initiative, a pre-recruitment rally was organised on November 23, 2024.

Following the rally, 343 candidates were shortlisted and provided with intensive coaching and preparation for the written examination under the supervision of the “Red Horns Gunners”. Out of them, 234 candidates successfully qualified in the written examination and subsequently underwent rigorous physical training sessions.

The final recruitment rally, held from February 13 to 15, 2026, witnessed the selection of 119 youths, among whom 50 candidates have already received appointment letters to join the Indian Army.

Senior Army officer Brigadier G.S. Grewal, along with several other Army officials and district administration officers, attended the felicitation ceremony and encouraged the selected youths to serve the nation with dedication, courage, and integrity.

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