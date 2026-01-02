Assam Home Department Announces Promotions for 19 IPS Officers

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A total of 19 IPS officers have been promoted and transferred to other postings.

This was revealed in a notification issued by the Home & Political Department, Assam, today.

Among those named in the order are Kangkan Jyoti Saikia, Deputy Inspector General of Police (SR), Silchar, who has been promoted and posted as Inspector General of Police (SB), Assam; Indrani Baruah, Deputy Inspector General of Police (CWR), who has been promoted and posted as Inspector General of Police (CWR), Guwahati; and Mugdhajyoti Dev Mahanta, Senior Supdt. of Police CID (Narcotics Control), Assam, who has been promoted and posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police (CID), Assam.

