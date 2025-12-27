59th Junior Inter District Volleyball Championship 2025 Kicks Off in Hatsingimari

Mankachar: The 59th Junior Boys and Girls Inter-District Volleyball Championship 2025 was officially inaugurated in a ceremony held at the playground of Hatsingimari College. This event represents a major sports milestone in Assam. The championship is a statewide initiative that brings together young volleyball players from all districts in Assam, highlighting a growing emphasis on sports development in Assam.
The inaugural ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including the Mankachar MLA Aminul Islam, the South Salmara–Mankachar District Commissioner, Rahul Kumar Gupta, and the Senior Superintendent of Police, Singha Ram Mili.
Addressing the function, MLA Aminul Islam termed this day historic for the people of the district. He stated that organising a state-level volleyball championship in his district has brought new avenues to those players to gain exposure beyond their local boundaries. He further noted that such platforms help the athletes to interact with players from various other districts, gather their experiences, which assist them in preparing themselves for higher levels of competition.
The MLA again added that such events of this scale are extremely significant for not only helping to cultivate sports talent but also providing avenues for participation in national as well as international championships. He lauded the efforts of the All Assam Sports Association by calling it a "positive and forward-looking step" for enhancing Assam’s sports infrastructure. He also said that such a sports championship on a state-level scale is a ‘major move’ and first of its kind, as it reflects a progressive approach towards strengthening Assam’s sports infrastructure.
The three-day championship to be conducted on the 27th, 28th, and 29th has been expected to observe intense matches among different district teams, bringing on sportsmanship, discipline, and oneness among the youths. Apart from the objective of enhancing healthy rivalry amongst the contestants, the activity has acted as an arena for encouraging and sharing cultures among the different Assam contestants.
Thus, the championship tournament not only honours volleyball as a game but also emphasises the significance of organised sports in building confident and skilled youths in the discipline of sports. Organising the event in Hatsingimari shows that the South Salmara–Mankachar district in the state has made considerable steps forward in building itself as an up-rising sports destination in the state.