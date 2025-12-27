59th Junior Inter District Volleyball Championship 2025 Kicks Off in Hatsingimari

Addressing the function, MLA Aminul Islam termed this day historic for the people of the district. He stated that organising a state-level volleyball championship in his district has brought new avenues to those players to gain exposure beyond their local boundaries. He further noted that such platforms help the athletes to interact with players from various other districts, gather their experiences, which assist them in preparing themselves for higher levels of competition.

The MLA again added that such events of this scale are extremely significant for not only helping to cultivate sports talent but also providing avenues for participation in national as well as international championships. He lauded the efforts of the All Assam Sports Association by calling it a "positive and forward-looking step" for enhancing Assam’s sports infrastructure. He also said that such a sports championship on a state-level scale is a ‘major move’ and first of its kind, as it reflects a progressive approach towards strengthening Assam’s sports infrastructure.