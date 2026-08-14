6 militants arrested in Manipur, arms and ammunition seized

Imphal: Security forces arrested six militants from different banned outfits and recovered a cache of arms, ammunition, and other incriminating materials during a series of joint operations across Manipur in the past 24 hours, officials said on Thursday.

A senior police official said that the six extremists were apprehended from Kakching, Imphal West, and Thoubal districts during coordinated operations jointly carried out by the Manipur Police and other Central forces, including the Assam Rifles.

The arrested militants are affiliated with the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and its political wing, the Revolutionary People's Front (RPF), as well as the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) and the United Kuki National Army (UKNA).

According to the police official, the arrested militants were allegedly involved in various unlawful activities, including kidnapping, the forcible collection of 'subscriptions' and recruitment of youths in the banned outfits.

Security personnel recovered several incriminating documents, subscription receipts, cash, seals, letterheads of the banned outfits and other materials from the possession of the arrested militants.

An AK series rifle with a magazine, 12 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition, a 9 mm pistol with a magazine, a Baofeng radio set and a Royal Enfield bike were recovered from the possession of the two arrested UKNA militants.

In another operation in a tribal-inhabited Senapati district, the security forces also recovered a cache of arms and ammunition. The recovered weapons included five single-barrel breech-loading guns, a 9 mm pistol, two Chinese hand grenades, 13 rounds of different calibres, and 33 empty cases.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested an accused in connection with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack on a residential house in Manipur's Bishnupur district.

The incident occurred at Tronglaobi Awang Leikai in Moirang under Bishnupur District on April 7 this year and resulted in the death of two minor children and injuries to their mother. (IANS)

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