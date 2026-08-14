Actress Chetana Das receives Sangeet Natak Akademi Award from President Murmu

GUWAHATI: Veteran Assamese theatre and film artiste Chetana Das was honoured with the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for 2025 by President Droupadi Murmu at a special ceremony in New Delhi on Thursday, recognising her distinguished contributions to acting and the performing arts.

The award was presented at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, where President Murmu conferred the Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowships and Awards for 2024 and 2025 on artistes representing India's diverse performing arts traditions.

The ceremony began at 11.30 am and brought together prominent personalities from the cultural and administrative spheres.

She was selected for the 2025 Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in the Theatre-Acting category, placing her among a select group of artistes recognised nationally for their sustained excellence in the performing arts.

The official Akademi list names Chetana Das alongside theatre actors Suresh Kumar Hazzu and Makhan Lal Saraf among the 2025 acting awardees.

The honour recognises Das's decades-long association with Assamese theatre and cinema. Born in Shillong, she began her acting journey with Jyoti Prasad Agarwala's play Sunit Konwori and subsequently established herself as a prominent figure in Assamese performing arts.

She became particularly popular for her comic performances while maintaining a strong presence on the theatre stage and in Assamese films.

The recognition was announced in June following the Sangeet Natak Akademi General Council meeting held in New Delhi from March 22 to 26.

She was among three Assam artists selected for the 2025 Akademi Awards, alongside Xattriya exponent Mallika Kandali and Bhaskar Jyoti Oja. (Agencies)

Also Read: AAPSU’s ‘Taksing Chalo, Bharat Bachao’ March Highlights Border Security Concerns Along China Border