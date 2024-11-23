6.30% physical progress in 348 days by RK Infracorp in Bogapani-Ledu road: NHIDCL

A correspondent

DIGBOI: The Dibrugarh-based Project Monitoring Unit (PMU) of National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) under the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH), Government of India, has taken strong cognizance of the slow progress of road and other technical lapses observed under M/s RK Infracorp Pvt Ltd, which was assigned the work on widening of the road from Digboi Bogapani to Ledu section in Tinsukia district of upper Assam.

Showing utter discontent with the performance of Infracorp, the NHIDCL authority, via a formal letter dated November 19, 2024, addressed to Srinivasa Reddy, the Managing Director of M/s RK Infracorp Pvt Ltd, reminded that the appointed date of the project was mutually fixed as December 8, 2023, and the EPC contractor was obliged to complete the work within 730 days from the appointed date, i.e., on or before December 6, 2025.

‘Keeping in view the fact that time is of the essence in the contract, it has been noted that the EPC contractor has lost substantial time initially in the finalization of their campsite after the appointed date and the mobilization of the resources of the subject,’ says the letter, adding, ‘the project was also not in line with the requirement to achieve the milestone as stipulated in the EPC Contract Agreement.

‘It may also be noted that the scheduled date of Milestone-I for 10% financial progress was 23.08.2024, but as of this date, the EPC contractor has achieved only 1.28% financial progress and 6.30% physical progress after the lapse of 348 days’ time since the appointed date,’ said the government letter to the default company.

‘Substantial hindrance-free ROW was also handed over to the EPC Contractor on 02.09.2024; therefore, the EPC Contractor has substantial hindrance-free ROW available to work on structures as well as highways.

Moreover, due to the EPC contractor’s persistent and sustained gross defaults in fulfilling contractual obligations, a Cure Notice of 60 days was also issued to the EPC contractor dated June 24, 2024, to meet the desired physical & financial targets and to rectify all defaults in a sincere, sustainable, and time-bound manner within a cure period of 60 days.

‘But it is regretted to inform you that the EPC contractor has not cured the default and, also going by the current trend, is not in a position to execute the work within the stipulated time frame & milestone as per the contract agreement,’ further reads the letter.

Meanwhile, ignoring all notices and warning letters served by NHIDCL so far and exhibiting an utterly indifferent attitude, the EPC contractor has failed adequately to comply with these.

Another letter vide AGICL/A.E/PKG-04/2024/665 dated November 20, 2024, was issued to the EPC Contractor regarding the unavailability of the material engineer & other lab technical staff at the work site.

‘As you are also aware, the peak working season has started in Assam, but it has come to our notice that Material Engineer as well as other Technical lab staff are not available in your lab to conduct the necessary tests,’ reads the letter, adding further, ‘In this condition, the quality of work is hampered due to the lack of Material Engineer and other lab Technical staff.

According to a similar letter of grievance by Almondz Global Infra Consultant Limited in JV with Ayoleeza Consultant Private Limited, RK Infracorp Pvt Ltd was strictly instructed to remove all unapproved materials from the stockyard without any further delay. According to an NHIDCL official, the EPC contractor has recently stocked unapproved cement in its stockyard at its Digboi Ramnagar base camp.

Meanwhile, the M/S RK Infracorp Pvt Ltd has allegedly not obtained forest clearance nor possessed licenses or secured pollution clearance from the government to install the concrete mixture plant, which is set up amidst the residential areas at Digboi Ramnagar.

According to a well-placed official of the NHIDCL, such an indifferent attitude of the company and noncompliance with the norms, rules, and guidelines, and poor performance of the EPC contractor, the contract agreement might be terminated to realize the end in the interest of the road service to the people.

Also Read: Substantial progress made in Criminal Justice Response: State DGP GP Singh

Also Watch: