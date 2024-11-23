Substantial progress made in Criminal Justice Response: State DGP GP Singh

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: There has been a substantial improvement in the overall crime scenario, with a rise in the percentage of charge sheets filed and the conviction rate in Assam this year, until October. This has also resulted in a reduction in the load of cases per Investigation Officer (IO), dropping from 70 cases to less than 7 cases per IO in the past three years.

State DGP GP Singh said this was revealed following the State Crime Review for November 2024 convened at Assam Police Headquarters on Thursday.

Talking to social media, the DGP said, “There has been substantial progress in vital parameters of Criminal Justice Response. Substantial improvement in percentage of charge-sheets and conviction. A long way to go yet, each step is a move ahead.”

“We have disposed of almost 4,25,000 cases in the last three years. This has led to a substantial reduction in the load of the Investigation Officers from almost 70 cases per IO to less than 7 cases per IO in three years. This has resulted in improved investigation resulting in a higher % of charge sheets,” GP Singh added.

According to figures supplied by the Assam DGP, the conviction rate in the state has risen, as the number of convictions in cases increased from 6.1% or 752 cases in 2021 to 22.27% or 5417 cases in 2024, up to the month of October.

The number of crimes has also seen a significant dip, with registration of 1,33,239 cases in 2021 to 41,983 in 2024, up to October.

The number of charge sheets filed has also marked an increase in percentage terms, with 39.40% in 2021 to 66.48% in 2024, until October. This suggests better investigation into cases by the police.

