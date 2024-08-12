71 lakh unorganized sector workers in Assam registered on eShram

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: More than 71 lakh workers in the unorganized sector in Assam are registered in the eShram portal. The eShram portal is used for enrolment, registration, collection of data, and identification of all unorganized workers in the country.

The Ministry of Labour & Employment launched the eShram portal (eshram.gov.in) on August 26, 2021, for the creation of a comprehensive National Database of Unorganised Workers (NDUW) verified and seeded with Aadhaar. The eShram portal is meant to register and support unorganized workers by providing them with a Universal Account Number (UAN).

As of July 2024, a total of 71,99,157 unorganized sector workers in Assam have registered on the eShram portal.

There are three districts in Assam with over 4 lakh workers registered, two with over 3 lakh workers, 13 with over 2 lakh workers, and 10 districts with over 1 lakh workers. However, six districts have below 1 lakh registered workers.

The district-wise details of unorganized workers registered in Assam who have received eShram cards are: Barpeta 4,98,613; Nagaon 4,97,168; Dhubri 4,26,496; Kamrup 3,67,411; Cachar 3,64,357; Darrang 2,84,690; Karbi Anglong 94,607; Charaideo 81,234; Majuli 42,803; West Karbi Anglong 34,652; Dima Hasao 17,845; and Bajali 7,981.

Labour department officials here said that the central Labour Ministry has taken several steps to raise awareness and expedite the registration of unorganized workers on the eShram portal. The Assam government, in association with the central government, is aiming to provide benefits to the unorganized sector workers registered on the portal. Recently, the state government announced that workers registered on the eShram portal can make applications for ration cards.

Registration camps and drives are being organized from time to time. Social media platforms are also being used to spread awareness among workers about the need to register on eShram. State Seva Kendras (SSKs) and services of Common Service Centres (CSCs) were taken on board to facilitate assisted mode registrations of unorganized workers, they said.

It should be mentioned that the primary purpose of eShram is to facilitate the delivery of welfare benefits and social security measures to unorganized sector workers across the country. The platform aims to register and provide identity cards to unorganized workers, enabling them to access various government schemes, benefits, and services more efficiently.

Also Read: Assam Approves Access To Ration Card Applications For Migrant Workers Registered On e-Shram Portal (sentinelassam.com)