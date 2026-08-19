75 Scholars to Travel to Vietnam, Cambodia and Tibet to Trace Khasi, Jaintia, Garo Roots

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday launched 'Ki Dienjat', an interdisciplinary research initiative under which 75 scholars will travel to Vietnam, Cambodia and Tibet to study the origins and journeys of the Khasi, Jaintia and Garo people. The initiative seeks to re-examine the socio-cultural linkages of Meghalaya's indigenous communities with Southeast Asia and develop an evidence-based understanding of their historical roots and origins.

The initiative was launched in the presence of Arts and Culture Minister Sanbor Shullai, Justice Hamarsan Singh Thangkhiew, Principal Secretary, Arts and Culture, members of the research team and departmental officials.

Addressing the gathering, Sangma described Ki Dienjat as a "journey of rediscovery" aimed at reconnecting with the past to better understand the present and shape the future. He said the initiative formed part of the government's continuing effort to document, preserve and celebrate the cultural and historical fabric of Meghalaya.

Sangma said early colonial records and indigenous knowledge had led local scholars and researchers to a growing consensus that the Khasi and Jaintia tribes may have migrated from regions corresponding to present-day Cambodia and Laos. However, contemporary research to validate these historical connections had remained limited due to inadequate funding for international fieldwork, logistical and political challenges, lack of structured academic collaboration and limited long-term institutional support.

"To close this gap, we constituted a dedicated study team under the Department of Arts and Culture, bringing together distinguished scholars and officials to lead a comprehensive, interdisciplinary effort to explore, document and analyse the ancestral origins of our tribes," he said.

The Chief Minister also launched the Ki Dienjat e-Portal, a centralised digital platform intended to facilitate access to information, research data management and collaboration among researchers, institutions and communities. He said the portal would help speed up communication, reduce paperwork and administrative costs, and improve transparency and monitoring.

Sangma said the idea of undertaking research into the origins of Meghalaya's indigenous communities was rooted in the vision of his late father, former Lok Sabha Speaker P A Sangma, who had emphasised the need for in-depth research into the roots of the Garo people. A similar research initiative for the Garo Hills region would be launched on September 1, the birth anniversary of P A Sangma, he said.

The project is envisaged as a long-term initiative covering the major indigenous communities of the State and examining different aspects of their cultural heritage, including language, architecture and music. Sangma said the research could produce significant findings but cautioned that tracing ancestral origins was a complex and sensitive exercise requiring scientific rigour and collaboration.

The initiative will also seek collaboration with national and international academic institutions and create digital archives, scholarly publications and educational resources for future generations. Sangma stressed the need to involve young research scholars and encouraged greater participation from the younger generation.

He also released the project document and remotely inaugurated the Ki Dienjat Research Room at the Williamson Sangma State Museum in Shillong.

Sangma called for greater collaboration and participation from researchers, academic institutions, communities and other stakeholders, saying the initiative reaffirmed the government's commitment to preserving, protecting and celebrating Meghalaya's cultural heritage.

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