9 smugglers nabbed, 8 Golden Langurs rescued in major Chirang wildlife bust

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Guwahati/Kokrajhar: Acting on specific intelligence, STF, Assam, launched a well-planned operation against illegal trafficking of Golden Langurs with the assistance of Chirang Police. On the intervening night of June 19 and 20, 2026, the STF, Assam, apprehended nine wildlife traffickers and rescued eight Golden Langurs from their possession at Bamungaon Road under Sidli Police Station in Chirang district.

SSP Pranab Kumar Pegu of STF, Assam, said that arrested individuals have been identified as Injamamul Hoque Mondal, Abdul Khalek Mondal, Fakir Chand Mandal, Alomgir Mulla, Latibul Shaikh and Md Jamal of West Bengal, as well as local residents Jackson Biswakarma, Ranjit Narzary and Pinkush Narzary.

The rescued Golden Langurs are an endangered species notified under Schedule I of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, with an estimated black market value of around Rs. 16 lakh. Investigation revealed that the animals had been captured from the Ultapani area of Kokrajhar district and were being trafficked through local intermediaries in Chirang for delivery to prospective buyers, SSP Pegu further stated.

The operation resulted in the seizure of two vehicles, thirteen mobile phones, and incriminating documents. STF, Assam, has lodged a formal complaint (Case no. OR 01/26) before the Forest Range Officer, Runikhata Range, under Chirang Wildlife Division and handed over all the arrested accused persons, along with the rescued Golden Langurs and seized articles, to the Forest Department for necessary legal action and further investigation into the organized interstate and transnational wildlife trafficking network.

Our Kokrajhar Correspondent adds: The DFO of Chirang Division, Kunjan Basumatary, said that the golden langurs were being transported from Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park, Kokrajhar, of which three are male adults, three are female adults, and one is a juvenile. One langur succumbed to suffocation as they were being transported inside plastic bags.

He further expressed doubts about an organised international smuggling racket of golden langurs operating in the area.

Meanwhile, the President (I/C) of the Bodoland Golden Langur Association (BGLA), Ajit Kumar Basumatary, strongly condemned the incident and appealed to the authorities to take stringent action against the persons involved in the illegal trade.

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