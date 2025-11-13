95th Srimanta Sankaradev Sangha Session at Jamugurihat: Ceremonial Pole to be Installed on Nov 16

Jamugurihat: In an attempt to celebrate the rich Assamese culture, preparations are in full swing for the 95th State Session of Srimanta Sankaradeva Sangha, scheduled to be held on February 6, 7, and 8. The event is going to be held at Jyoti-Bishnu Kshetra, Jamugurihat in Sonitpur district. A press conference was held today at the Sangha's office in Katharbari, Jamugurihat, where the preparations and arrangements were briefed.
Addressing the media, Padma Hazarika, Executive President and MLA of Sootea constituency, announced that the flagpole installation ceremony will be held on November 16. He further stated that bamboo and thatch will be used for the main pavilion so that the traditional Assamese architecture remains intact.
More than 300 bighas of land at Kanyakabhoomi were cleared and prepared to set up the delegates' camps and the main venue. Hazarika pointed out that residents from various ethnic and community groups in the region had come forward to help the organisers of the mega event.
Additionally, it was mentioned that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika have extended full support to ensure the success of the upcoming session.
Moreover, Secretary Bipul Bora and other key committee members were the esteemed guests to grace the occasion. The Reception Committee President, Prabhakar Barman, appealed for cooperation from the public, calling on people from all walks of life to contribute in their own ways to make the event a grand and memorable celebration of Srimanta Sankaradeva’s legacy.