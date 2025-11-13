95th Srimanta Sankaradev Sangha Session at Jamugurihat: Ceremonial Pole to be Installed on Nov 16

Addressing the media, Padma Hazarika, Executive President and MLA of Sootea constituency, announced that the flagpole installation ceremony will be held on November 16. He further stated that bamboo and thatch will be used for the main pavilion so that the traditional Assamese architecture remains intact.

More than 300 bighas of land at Kanyakabhoomi were cleared and prepared to set up the delegates' camps and the main venue. Hazarika pointed out that residents from various ethnic and community groups in the region had come forward to help the organisers of the mega event.