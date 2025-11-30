9th Chalachitram National Film Festival Begins at Jyoti Chitraban

Guwahati: The 9th Chalachitram National Film Festival (CNFF-25) commenced with splendour and ceremony at the Jyoti Chitraban film studio in Kahilipara on Saturday. The two-day festival was inaugurated by Dr Sunil Mohanty, Asom Kshetra Prachar Pramukh of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, by lighting traditional lamps before the portraits of Bharat Mata and three legendary cultural icons of Assam: Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, Zubeen Garg, and noted flautist Deepak Sarma. In honour of Zubeen Garg, a special screening of the acclaimed Assamese film "Mon Jai" was presented.
In his inaugural address, Dr. Mohanty asserted that cinema, as a strong medium, shouldn't be left to the mercy of entertainment or commercial interests alone. It should reflect nationalism, the celebration of ancient civilisation, and the preservation of the cultural heritage of India. He appreciated the Chalachitram theme 'Our Heritage, Our Pride' and said that such initiatives facilitate awareness against social discrimination, protection of the environment, civic and family values.
Organised by Chalachitram, a unit of Vishwa Samvad Kendra-Assam, over 30 short films and documentaries will participate in CNFF-25. It will involve competitive categories for filmmakers of the Northeast, alongside special screenings for a wider audience. The festival was opened with 'Aham Bhartam', directed by Bharat Bala, and will be closed on 30 November with 'The First Film' by Piyush Thakur.
A preview committee consisting of award-winning director Jhulan Krishna Mahanta, veteran filmmaker Bibhu Dutta, and cinematographer Hiten Thakuria curated the festival selections. The jury, consisting of filmmaker and critic Vijayakrishnan, National Award-winning director Maipaksana Haorongbam, and acclaimed sound designer Debajit Gayan, has finalised the winners to be announced at the closing ceremony.
Winners will be felicitated with trophies, certificates, and cash awards by State Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, cultural icon Pranjal Saikia, along other luminaries.