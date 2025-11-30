9th Chalachitram National Film Festival Begins at Jyoti Chitraban

In his inaugural address, Dr. Mohanty asserted that cinema, as a strong medium, shouldn't be left to the mercy of entertainment or commercial interests alone. It should reflect nationalism, the celebration of ancient civilisation, and the preservation of the cultural heritage of India. He appreciated the Chalachitram theme 'Our Heritage, Our Pride' and said that such initiatives facilitate awareness against social discrimination, protection of the environment, civic and family values.

Organised by Chalachitram, a unit of Vishwa Samvad Kendra-Assam, over 30 short films and documentaries will participate in CNFF-25. It will involve competitive categories for filmmakers of the Northeast, alongside special screenings for a wider audience. The festival was opened with 'Aham Bhartam', directed by Bharat Bala, and will be closed on 30 November with 'The First Film' by Piyush Thakur.