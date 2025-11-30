Assam Rifles Avert Major Threat, Recover Five IEDs in Manipur’s Tengnoupal

Imphal: In a swift and coordinated operation, an Assam Rifles bomb detection and disposal team successfully neutralized five improvised explosive devices (IEDs) discovered along the vulnerable Pengpalep-Lokchao axis in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district, bordering Myanmar.

According to a defence statement, the explosive devices were first spotted on Saturday by a local resident during a routine patrol of the area. Alert troops of the Assam Rifles reached the location immediately and identified the suspicious object as an explosive device, following which bomb disposal experts were called in.

The specialized team quickly arrived at the site, cordoned off the area, and initiated precautionary measures to protect nearby villages. During a detailed search, troops found a specially constructed underground bunker that concealed five live IEDs.