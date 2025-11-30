Assam Rifles Avert Major Threat, Recover Five IEDs in Manipur’s Tengnoupal

Imphal: In a swift and coordinated operation, an Assam Rifles bomb detection and disposal team successfully neutralized five improvised explosive devices (IEDs) discovered along the vulnerable Pengpalep-Lokchao axis in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district, bordering Myanmar.
According to a defence statement, the explosive devices were first spotted on Saturday by a local resident during a routine patrol of the area. Alert troops of the Assam Rifles reached the location immediately and identified the suspicious object as an explosive device, following which bomb disposal experts were called in.
The specialized team quickly arrived at the site, cordoned off the area, and initiated precautionary measures to protect nearby villages. During a detailed search, troops found a specially constructed underground bunker that concealed five live IEDs.
After thorough risk assessment and necessary preparations, the bomb disposal squad carried out a controlled detonation, successfully neutralizing all devices and sanitizing the area.
The Assam Rifles later reported the recovery and disposal of the IEDs to the local police station. Police have registered a case and initiated further investigation into the incident.
In a post on ‘X’, the Assam Rifles wrote, “#AssamRifles recovered five Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) during a routine patrol in the Pengpalep–Lokchao axis of Tengnoupal district, averting a serious threat. Troops discovered an unusual underground structure, and a subsequent search revealed five IEDs concealed inside a specially built bunker. A Bomb Disposal Team was deployed, confirmed the devices were live and safely neutralised them, ensuring the area was fully sanitised.”