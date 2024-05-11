A good sign: Assam records above 80% turnout in last 4 polls of Lok Sabha election

Guwahati: It is a healthy sign for democracy to have greater participation of the electorate during polls, and Assam is showing the way it is done, with the last four general elections in the state recording turnouts of more than 80%. The four elections mentioned comprise two Assembly and two Lok Sabha elections, including the latest one.

The turnout in the latest election in the state, the polling for which concluded on May 7, was recorded at 81.56%. In this election to the Lok Sabha, women’s participation was higher than that of men. In the three phases of the polls, a total of 1,00,04,348 female voters cast their votes, while 99,83,851 male voters did. The third gender also participated, and 76 of them cast their votes in the election. A total of 2,45,06,236 electors were recorded in the electoral rolls of the state.

Earlier, in 2021, an Assembly election was held in the state, and the turnout was 82.05%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the turnout was 81.60%. The highest turnout among the four elections was recorded during the 2016 Assembly election, which was recorded at 84.72%.

In the three phases of the recently held election in Assam, the highest turnout was during the third phase, with 85.45% of the electorate casting their votes. Among all the states that went to the polls on May 7, Assam recorded the highest turnout. It was also way above the national average, which was 65.68%, according to the last update from ECI. In phase three, 93 parliamentary constituencies in 11 states went to the polls, including four in Assam.

Notably, the three phases of the Lok Sabha election in the state passed off peacefully, without a single chance of repoll.

