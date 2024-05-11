Assam’s mineral wealth yet to be properly tapped, say officials

Guwahati: Assam is rich in minerals, and huge potential exists for exploration and extraction of these valued minerals, but the measures taken for their proper exploration have been less than adequate.

If proper exploration is done, there is huge potential in terms of revenue for the state as well as the setting up of new industries to utilize the minerals. This is the view taken by several senior officials of the state and centre during the ‘Workshop on Exploring the Mineral Wealth of Assam’ in Guwahati today.

Additional secretary in the Ministry of Mines, Sanjay Lohia, said that there is a lot of potential in the mineral sector in Assam, and the state government ought to give it due importance. In that case, lots of mineral-based industries would come to Assam. He said that hurdles existed, but the departments concerned should work together to eliminate such hurdles in exploration.

Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota said that it is high time to give a thrust towards exploration and extraction of minerals. When there is more exploitation of minerals, there will be more revenue coming to the state. He also said that rules have been simplified for better exploration of minerals in the state. He appealed to companies and organizations to come forward for exploration of the state’s minerals, as the situation is peaceful and conducive to industries at present.

The principal secretary to the CM, KK Dwivedi, said Assam possesses huge stocks of limestone, due to which many branded cement companies have come to the state. All stakeholders in the exploration of minerals should work together to create a model for exploration in Assam.

According to the Geological Survey of India (GSI), the present thrust is on critical minerals, and GSI has established rare-earth elements (REE), Titanium, Niobium and Strontium mineralization in the Jashora Alkaline Complex in West Karbi Anglong. This deposit will place Assam on the REE map of the world. GSI has established the quantity of resources of Limestone (1412 MT), Iron Ore (18 MT), and Silica sand (4 MT) in Assam. GSI is also engaged in the exploration of Placer Gold in the quatenary sediments of the Subansiri river basin. National Geophysical Mapping is being taken up, covering the whole state, which will greatly aid in discovering mineral deposits under soil cover.

Also present in the workshop were the director general of GSI, the secretary of state Mines & Minerals, and other high-level officials from both the state and central governments.

