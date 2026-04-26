Aadhaar Aids Reunion of Missing Divyang Child with Family

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Aadhaar credentials under the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) do not only confirm and register the identity of an individual, but the system can sometimes aid in reuniting missing loved ones with their families, as was proved in a case in Assam today.

This beneficial aspect of Aadhaar became evident when it helped reunite a Divyang (specially-abled) minor girl with her family in Assam today after she went missing from home in 2025. The child, from Borhat Tea Estate in Charaideo district, has intellectual disabilities and is unable to communicate with people. She was reunited with her family on Saturday with the support of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the Child Welfare Committee, local police, and child care institutions.

It has emerged that the child was found wandering by local residents at Dilli Ghat, Namrup, in the Dibrugarh district on May 29, 2025, and was handed over to the local police station the same day. Subsequently, the Child Welfare Committee, Dibrugarh, referred her to Mrinaljyoti Jyotiniwas Children Home, Duliajan, for care and protection.

As the whereabouts of her family could not be established through different methods due to her incommunicable condition, the superintendent of Mrinaljyoti Jyotiniwas Children Home approached the UIDAI Regional Office, Guwahati, for assistance in identifying the child. UIDAI advised that her fingerprint biometrics should be submitted for Aadhaar enrolment to enable possible matching with existing Aadhaar records.

After the biometric details were captured, the Aadhaar system successfully matched her existing records, which helped trace her home address. Based on the Aadhaar details, the authorities were able to locate her family and complete the process of jubilantly reuniting her with them.

This case highlights the important role of Aadhaar in identity verification and shows how technology, along with coordinated efforts by administrative authorities and child welfare institutions, can help restore families and support vulnerable individuals. Meanwhile, UIDAI has advised parents and guardians to complete the Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU) of children between the ages of 5–7 years and 15–17 years to ensure Aadhaar biometric details remain accurate and updated.

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