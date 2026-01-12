Nagaon Administration Fixes Prices of Essential Items Ahead of Bhogali Bihu

Nagaon: Ahead of Bhogali Bihu, the Nagaon district administration has fixed the prices of essential food items to prevent unreasonable price hikes and protect consumers during the festive season. The move comes in response to recurring complaints that the cost of fish, meat, milk and other daily necessities rises sharply every year during Uruka, placing a heavy burden on middle- and lower-income families.

The administration has issued a clear price list for key commodities and instructed all traders to strictly adhere to the notified rates. Officials have warned that any violation, including overcharging or black marketing, will invite strict legal action. Market monitoring has already been intensified across the district to ensure compliance.

According to the prices fixed by the Nagaon administration, cream will be sold at Rs 600 per kg, paneer at Rs 500 per kg, curd at Rs 130 per kg, and milk between Rs 60 and Rs 65 per litre. Meat and poultry prices have also been regulated, with goat meat fixed between Rs 700 and Rs 740 per kg, local chicken between Rs 400 and Rs 450 per kg, broiler chicken at Rs 220 per kg, and eggs at Rs 220 for 30 pieces.

Officials said the decision was taken to ensure that people can celebrate Bhogali Bihu without being forced to pay inflated prices for essential items. The administration has urged consumers to remain vigilant and avoid purchasing goods at rates higher than those fixed.

In addition, special local fish markets will be organised on the eve of Bhogali Bihu (Uruka) to ensure the availability of fresh fish at reasonable prices. These markets are expected to help stabilise supply and reduce pressure on regular markets during the peak festive period.

The district administration has appealed to traders to cooperate in the interest of the public and maintain fair pricing. Residents have been encouraged to report any irregularities to the authorities so that timely action can be taken.

With Bhogali Bihu approaching, the administration said these steps are aimed at ensuring a fair, transparent and consumer-friendly market environment, allowing families across Nagaon to celebrate the harvest festival without financial stress.