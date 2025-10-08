Top Headlines

Music Composer Manas Robin Appears Before CID in Zubeen Garg Case

Manas Robin says he possesses evidence that could assist SIT, chooses to submit it later.
Image of Music Composer Manas Robin while addressing the media in the CID office
Image of Music Composer Manas Robin while addressing the media in the CID office
Published on

Guwahati: Renowned singer, composer, and music director Manash Robin appeared at the CID office on Wednesday in connection with the ongoing investigation into the death of Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg.

Speaking to the media, Robin stated, “On the day of Zubeen’s funeral, I mentioned that I have evidence. I will submit this evidence to the SIT, but I cannot reveal it at this point. It might help SIT obtain more information.”

Authorities have yet to confirm the nature of the evidence, but Robin’s cooperation is expected to provide crucial insights to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the circumstances surrounding Garg’s demise.

The investigation has already seen several arrests, including the singer’s manager and family associates, and continues to unfold with the CID and SIT actively gathering statements and evidence.

Also Read: https://www.sentinelassam.com/topheadlines/momentum-builds-for-zubeen-garg-madame-tussauds-statue-proposal-sent-to-london

Also Watch:

Zubeen Garg
Manas Robin
Zubeen Garg case

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com