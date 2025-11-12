AASAA launches massive bike rally across Assam, Demanding Justice for Adivasi Community

The rally, which commenced from Margherita, will reach and cover several districts before concluding at Sadiya. The main objective of the rally aims to bring to light several demands, including Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, better wages for tea garden workers, and land pattas for the landless. Hundreds of students and locals participated in the rally, holding banners and chanting slogans demanding justice and equal rights.

Moreover, AASAA leaders believe that despite repeated assurances from the government, nothing concrete has been done to solve the socio-economic problems faced by the Adivasi population.