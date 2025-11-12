AASAA launches massive bike rally across Assam, Demanding Justice for Adivasi Community

Guwahati: A powerful display of unity and determination showcases, the All Adivasi Students' Association of Assam (AASAA), along with the public, launching a 10-day state-wide bike rally demanding solutions to long-pending problems faced by Adivasi communities.
The rally, which commenced from Margherita, will reach and cover several districts before concluding at Sadiya. The main objective of the rally aims to bring to light several demands, including Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, better wages for tea garden workers, and land pattas for the landless. Hundreds of students and locals participated in the rally, holding banners and chanting slogans demanding justice and equal rights.
Moreover, AASAA leaders believe that despite repeated assurances from the government, nothing concrete has been done to solve the socio-economic problems faced by the Adivasi population.
Participants maintained a peaceful environment, yet determined in its purpose. The rally was directed at securing recognition and dignity long overdue for Adivasi workers and their families. The rally also seeks to create awareness among the public about the persistent neglect of these communities, particularly those working in Assam's tea plantations.
This rally is gaining widespread attention from both civil society and political observers throughout the state, marking the latest chapter in the Adivasi community's ongoing struggle for justice and inclusion.