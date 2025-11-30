AASAA Leads Massive Public Gathering in Biswanath Amid Growing Adivasi Demands

Biswanath: Thousands of members from the Adivasi community congregated in a mass public rally organised by the All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam (AASAA) in the Biswanath Sadar playground on Sunday, raising long-standing demands over identity, rights and livelihood-related issues.

The rally was organised by the Biswanath district unit of AASAA with support from Adivasi Jani Shakti Sangati, Adivasi Mahila Samiti, several organisations of Adivasis, and local people. Powerful slogans raised by protesters echoed across the Biswanath Sadar region.

Moreover, the protest was attended by the central leadership of AASAA, the president and general secretary of the Biswanath district, along with thousands of Adivasi residents of the district, making it one of the biggest mobilisations in recent times.

Three major demands were pressed for during the demonstration: Scheduled Tribe status to the Adivasi community of Assam, land pattas with clear territorial demarcation, and a raise in the daily wage of tea garden workers to Rs 551.