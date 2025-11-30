AASAA Leads Massive Public Gathering in Biswanath Amid Growing Adivasi Demands

Biswanath: Thousands of members from the Adivasi community congregated in a mass public rally organised by the All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam (AASAA) in the Biswanath Sadar playground on Sunday, raising long-standing demands over identity, rights and livelihood-related issues.
The rally was organised by the Biswanath district unit of AASAA with support from Adivasi Jani Shakti Sangati, Adivasi Mahila Samiti, several organisations of Adivasis, and local people. Powerful slogans raised by protesters echoed across the Biswanath Sadar region.
Moreover, the protest was attended by the central leadership of AASAA, the president and general secretary of the Biswanath district, along with thousands of Adivasi residents of the district, making it one of the biggest mobilisations in recent times.
Three major demands were pressed for during the demonstration: Scheduled Tribe status to the Adivasi community of Assam, land pattas with clear territorial demarcation, and a raise in the daily wage of tea garden workers to Rs 551.
The speakers addressed the gathering by cautioning the government that if these demands were not met before the 2026 elections, then the Adivasi community would keep up and intensify the agitation. They said that merely announcing decisions in the Assembly, like the fact that the report of the Bill was forwarded to the Central Government, was not enough.
Moreover, the Central President of Jani Shakti Sangati Mahila Organisation have pointed out that the Adivasi community is entitled to ST recognition as hill tribes and as plain tribes and stated that the movement will continue until this constitutional right is recognised. Demonstrators also repeated the demand to recognise ST Plains as a separate Scheduled Tribe category.