Cyclists Hold 50-Km Memorial Rally to Honour Zubeen Garg's 53rd Birth Anniversary

Guwahati: In an attempt to celebrate Assam's beloved Zubeen Garg’s pre-birthday, over 60 cyclists from across Guwahati participated in the special memorial cycle rally on Sunday morning to mark the 53rd birth anniversary of Assam's very own cultural icon, Zubeen Garg.

The rally started off from the Kahilipara residence of Zubeen Garg, where cyclists had assembled well before dawn, to undertake the almost 50-km-long ride till Zubeen Kshetra in Sonapur, which is dedicated as a memorial site for the late singer. The event was organised in association with the Sports Authority of India (SAI).