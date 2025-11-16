Cyclists Hold 50-Km Memorial Rally to Honour Zubeen Garg's 53rd Birth Anniversary

Guwahati: In an attempt to celebrate Assam's beloved Zubeen Garg’s pre-birthday, over 60 cyclists from across Guwahati participated in the special memorial cycle rally on Sunday morning to mark the 53rd birth anniversary of Assam's very own cultural icon, Zubeen Garg.
The rally started off from the Kahilipara residence of Zubeen Garg, where cyclists had assembled well before dawn, to undertake the almost 50-km-long ride till Zubeen Kshetra in Sonapur, which is dedicated as a memorial site for the late singer. The event was organised in association with the Sports Authority of India (SAI).
One of the participants stated, “Zubeen was a sports enthusiast, so on behalf of us and our organisation, we are paying tribute to him. He had great support for fitness and sport, so we have to keep that spirit alive.”
The participants included members of different cycling groups, independent cyclists, and young riders accompanied by family members. The initiative, they said, was chosen as this reflected Zubeen Garg's passion for fitness and cycling.
Subsequently, another participant stated, “SAI has arranged the ride, since Garg loved cycling, this is the best way to celebrate his legacy.” While Garg’s birth anniversary falls on November 18, organisers chose Sunday to ensure maximum participation, as many riders would be unavailable on weekdays. After paying their respects at Zubeen Kshetra, the cyclists were set to return along the same route, completing the heartfelt memorial ride at Kahilipara.