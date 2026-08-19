Assam Cabinet Clears Major Reforms on Child Protection, Student Mental Health and Youth

Thrust on child protection, juvenile justice, oil and gas exploration, allotment of land for IIM, a rule regarding mental health safeguards in private coaching centres, etc.

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The state cabinet took several important decisions relating to child protection, juvenile justice, oil and gas exploration, allotment of land for IIM, a rule regarding mental health safeguards in private coaching centres, etc.

Speaking to the media after the cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister said, "The State Cabinet has approved the enactment of the Assam Private Coaching Institutes (Control and Student Mental Health Safeguard) Rules, 2026. The mandatory registration framework of the says (a) any institute with 50+ students must register, (b) the District Commissioner serves as the competent authority, and (c) compliance with student mental health norms."

The Chief Minister said, "Many students commit suicide in private coaching centres for not being able to sustain the load of course material. Such coaching centres should have psychologists to counsel these students.

The Chief Minister said, "The cabinet has approved the Assam Hydrocarbon Exploration, Production and Upstream Ecosystem Development Policy, 2026, with a validity of five years from the date of its notification. In the past 20 years, there has been no new exploration of oil and gas in Assam. Many companies are reluctant to evince interest in drilling, as in the event of not finding oil reserves, they may incur loss. To attract their interest, we will provide incentives, along with logistic support, through this policy.

To optimise administrative efficiency, the State Cabinet has approved amendments to the Assam Social Welfare (Recruitment and Promotion) Service Orders, 1994, regarding cadre restructuring, creation of new cadres, promotion criteria, and streamlining of promotion processes, he said, adding that to ensure safety, security, dignity and well-being of children, the State Cabinet has approved the Assam State Child Protection Policy, 2026, as a commitment towards effective implementation of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, and POCSO Rules, 2020. The policy will help to establish a uniform, statewide protection protocol across public and private entities caring for children.

The State Cabinet has approved the draft Assam Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) Rules, 2026, for effective implementation of all the provisions laid down in the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015 (as amended) in Assam.

Given the growing need for statistical data in managing finances, planning the economy, overseeing public spending, and ensuring effective governance, the State Cabinet has approved the transfer of the Directorate of Economics & Statistics, Assam, from the Transformation & Development Department to the Finance Department.

The State Cabinet has approved the creation of a new department, namely the 'Youth Empowerment and Welfare Department', to focus on employment facilitation, career guidance, entrepreneurship, leadership development, and convergence of youth initiatives. The existing Sports and Youth Welfare Department will be re-designated as the 'Sports Department', dedicated exclusively to sports development.

The State Cabinet has approved the allotment of 200 bighas of land in favour of the Azim Premji Foundation for the establishment of Azim Premji University at Barduar Mouza, Palashbari Revenue Circle. Moreover, the Cabinet has approved the allotment of 574 bighas of land to IIM-Guwahati, located in the village of Marabhitha under Baduar Mouza in the Palashbari Revenue Circle.

The State Cabinet has approved the full digitisation, simplification, and expediting of the registration process for dairy cooperative societies in Assam through an online portal to enhance the ease of doing business and streamline milk cooperative management.

The State Cabinet has approved the operationalisation of 8 new co-districts with their headquarters at a central location, to be identified by district commissioners in consultation with the Guardian Minister of the concerned district.

To strengthen administrative efficiency in the Barak Valley region, the State Cabinet has approved the renaming of Mini Secretariat, Barak Valley, as Assam Secretariat Barak Valley, Silchar. The Assam Secretariat, Barak Valley, will accommodate all major and important departments (32 out of 59).

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