CM Sarma Highlights Triumph of Sanatani Culture Over Demonic Forces on Vijayadashami

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said the evil forces trying to plot against the country have fallen silent with Vijayadashami, which he termed as a triumph of Sanatani culture.

Speaking to media after attending the Assam Police Commemoration Day programme held at the 10th Assam Police Battalion campus in Kahilipara here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said the demonic forces plotting against the country have now been subdued

He expressed confidence that the triumph of good over evil would continue in accordance with India’s traditions and cultural values.

Earlier, the Chief Minister paid solemn tribute to police personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

He stated that 154 police personnel across the country had lost their lives while performing their duties between September 1 of last year and August 31 of this year. During the same period, Assam Police also lost six of its personnel.

The Chief Minister paid his heartfelt tributes to sub-inspectors Dulu Moni Medhi, Satyendra Malakar and Nabajit Das, havildar Jiten Chandra Bora, and lance naiks Sevak Dutta and Amiya Sonowal, who laid down their lives while discharging their duties during the period.

He further stated that the Assam Police had lost more than 900 officers and personnel in the line of duty since Independence.

He mentioned that the day was a solemn occasion for Assam Police and the entire police fraternity across the country to honour the brave officers and personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in service to the nation.

The Chief Minister also conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families of Assam Police personnel who had sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

The programme was attended by chief secretary in-charge Ajay Tewari, director general of police Harmeet Singh and several other senior officials.

The Police Commemoration Day is observed across the country every year on October 21 to honour police personnel who laid down their lives while safeguarding the nation, protecting the lives and property of citizens and maintaining law and order.

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