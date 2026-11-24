STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) has urged both New Delhi and Dispur to immediately initiate a special drive to evict all Bangladeshis residing illegally in Assam and religious fundamentalists.

Addressing the Central Representative Convention of the student body to mark 60 years of its constitution here on Monday, AASU chief adviser Dr Samujjal Bhattacharya recalled that making electoral roll of Assam Bangladeshi-free was the main objective of the historic Anti-foreigners Movement. Unfortunately, he lamented that the state's electoral rolls is still not Bangladeshi free.

Referring to the proposed special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral roll in Assam, he said it was not a new issue, insisting that both the voter list and National Register of Citizens (NRC) should be free from Bangladeshis.

And as the AASU was not satisfied with the final draft of NRC published in 2019, he pointed out that the student body has knocked on the door of Supreme Court to file a petition, seeking a complete re-examination of the final NRC draft.

Bhattacharya also demanded that the recommendation of the Justice Biplob Kumar Sarma Committee regarding clause 6 of Assam Accord should be implemented in toto, stressing that constitutional safeguard for protecting the cultural, social, and linguistic heritage of the Assamese people was paramount to the AASU.

Urging the state government to take initiative with the Centre in this regard, he called for convening tripartite meeting on the matter.

"Constitutional safeguard is our right, and will not sit still unless ensured," he thundered, terming non-implementation of the Assam Accord for 40 years a serious crime.

He also regretted that the 268 km Assam-Bangladesh border has still not been sealed.

Speaking on the occasion, AASU president Utpal Sarma asserted that the student body won't forgive the government if constitutional safeguard for Assamese people is not ensured.

Referring to criticisms over donation drives, he also clarified that AASU collects funds for organisational and social causes, and will continue to do so.

On his part, AASU secretary Samiran Phukon demanded that the Assam government take steps to improve work culture among the indigenous people, instead of doling out freebies under various social welfare schemes.

He urged the government to involve youth in business, agriculture, and other economic activities to make them economically independent.

Addressing the gathering, Nagaon University vice-chancellor (VC) Dr Hitesh Deka described the occasion as a rejuvenation of student movement. He remarked that there was no reason for despair, as the AASU can work for social good. He regretted that over 8,000 schools set up by public have closed in Assam. He urged the AASU to prepare a roadmap to not only revive these schools, but also prevent further closures of such schools in the state.

Dibrugarh University VC Dr Jiten Hazarika also spoke on the occasion.

The convention was held at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Sarusajai here as the inaugural programme of the year-long diamond jubilee celebration of the AASU's constitution, adopted at Tezpur on August 8, 1967.

Thousands of representatives from every district of Assam attended the convention, where a special logo for year-long use to mark the 60 years of the AASU constitution was also unveiled.

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