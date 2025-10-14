AASU Holds Protest in Biswanath Demanding Justice for Zubeen Garg

More than a hundred student activists participated in the demonstration, shouting slogans and holding placards calling for a fair and transparent investigation into Zubeen Garg’s untimely death. The protest site reverberated with chants expressing both grief and determination as participants demanded that those responsible be held accountable.

AASU leaders in Biswanath reiterated that the movement seeks to uphold the sentiments of millions of Assamese people, who continue to mourn the loss of an artist deeply connected to the state’s cultural identity.