AASU renews six demands to preserve and promote Bhupen Hazarika's legacy

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) renewed its demand for greater institutional recognition and preservation of the artistic and intellectual legacy of legendary singer Dr Bhupen Hazarika while paying tribute to the cultural icon at his statue near Dighalipukhuri.

AASU chief adviser Dr Samujjal Bhattacharya said the organisation had reiterated six demands to ensure that Hazarika's contributions received wider recognition through academic, cultural and institutional initiatives.

The demands included incorporating Hazarika's works into academic curricula, introducing a cultural train in his name and renaming Guwahati Railway Station after the Bharat Ratna awardee.

The students' body also called for instituting chairs in Hazarika's name at Gauhati University, Dibrugarh University, Tezpur University and other prominent universities across the country to encourage research into his contributions. It further demanded an international research institute in his name.

AASU also urged the government to expedite the expansion and comprehensive development of Hazarika's samadhi kshetra at Jalukbari, which Bhattacharya said had become congested. He recalled the Chief Minister's assurance to develop the memorial site attractively and stressed the need to complete the work at the earliest.

Later, AASU leaders paid their respects at the singer's samadhi kshetra in Jalukbari.

In the evening, thousands of students, youths and members of the public gathered at his statue near Dighalipukhuri, which Dr Hazarika himself had unveiled, to commemorate the beloved artiste. The gathering lit 10,000 earthen lamps in his memory, creating a solemn atmosphere.

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