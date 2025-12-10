Abhayapuri Commemorates Swahid Diwas, Honours Legacy of Assam’s Martyrs

Abhayapuri: Along with the rest of the state, Abhayapuri too observe Swahid Divas with heartfelt tributes and community participation. The programme at Borghola was organised by the Abhayapuri Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) Committee under the aegis of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), with the Srijangram Regional Committee also extending support as residents, party workers, and well-wishers came together to pay homage to Assam's brave martyrs.

Addressing the gathering, AGP Central General Secretary and former MLA Bhupen Roy stressed the need to pay respect to the state’s heroes. He termed the state government’s initiative of constructing the ‘Swahid Smarak Kshetra’ as a historic step that will preserve the legacy of the martyrs among future generations. The memorial is not a structure but a perpetual epitome of courage, which shall go on inspiring the Assamese community, Roy added.