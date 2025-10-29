Guwahati Gears Up to Host Its First Ever ICC World Cup Semifinal Today

Already a host to multiple World Cup matches this edition including the opening link-up between India and Sri Lanka, Guwahati’s inclusion among elite venues highlights its rising global sports standing.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia praised the city’s infrastructure and readiness, thanking ICC leadership for entrusting such a high-profile fixture to the region.

Tonight’s clash is more than a cricket game as it’s a cultural landmark, positioning Guwahati firmly on the international sporting map.