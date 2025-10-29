Guwahati Gears Up to Host Its First Ever ICC World Cup Semifinal Today

Guwahati : The stage is set for a landmark occasion as Guwahati prepares to host its first ever ICC World Cup semifinal tonight at the ACA Stadium , Barsapara . The women’s Cricket World Cup between South Africa and England marks a major milestone for the Assam capital and the entire Northeastern region.
Already a host to multiple World Cup matches this edition including the opening link-up between India and Sri Lanka, Guwahati’s inclusion among elite venues highlights its rising global sports standing.
BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia praised the city’s infrastructure and readiness, thanking ICC leadership for entrusting such a high-profile fixture to the region.
Tonight’s clash is more than a cricket game as it’s a cultural landmark, positioning Guwahati firmly on the international sporting map.