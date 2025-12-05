ACA Cricket Stadium Opens in Dima Hasao Amid Breathtaking Hill Views

Umrangso: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday inaugurated the Assam Cricket Association’s new cricket stadium in Dima Hasao, a venue that has already earned praise for its blend of sporting excellence and natural beauty.
Located in the scenic Umrangso, the stadium can seat 15,000 spectators and is equipped with five practice pitches, a well-laid playing field and a modern pavilion designed to meet professional cricket standards. Officials said the project aimed to give players top-tier facilities while creating a comfortable viewing experience for fans.
One of the distinguishing features of the venue is its setting. Built with careful consideration to preserve the district’s lush landscape, the stadium offers views that many have compared to cricket grounds in New Zealand and Australia. The surrounding hills and greenery provide a striking backdrop, making it a unique addition to India’s cricketing map.
The opening of the stadium has generated excitement among sports lovers in the region, who see it as a major step toward boosting Assam’s cricket ecosystem. With its high-quality infrastructure and picturesque location, the Umrangso facility is expected to emerge as a key centre for tournaments, training camps and talent development in the coming years.