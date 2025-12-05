ACA Cricket Stadium Opens in Dima Hasao Amid Breathtaking Hill Views

Umrangso: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday inaugurated the Assam Cricket Association’s new cricket stadium in Dima Hasao, a venue that has already earned praise for its blend of sporting excellence and natural beauty.

Located in the scenic Umrangso, the stadium can seat 15,000 spectators and is equipped with five practice pitches, a well-laid playing field and a modern pavilion designed to meet professional cricket standards. Officials said the project aimed to give players top-tier facilities while creating a comfortable viewing experience for fans.