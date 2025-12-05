India-Russia Seal Vision 2030 Pact to Deepen Trade, Investment, and Mobility

News Delhi: India and Russia signed a landmark Vision 2030 Economic Cooperation Agreement, setting the stage for a deeper and more diversified partnership over the next six years. The pact was formalised following a high-level meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the 23rd India–Russia Bilateral Summit.

Calling the new agreement a major step toward expanding economic engagements, Prime Minister Modi said it would unlock fresh opportunities in trade, investment and industrial collaboration. Bilateral trade between the two nations touched USD 68.7 billion in FY 2024–25, and both sides are now looking to broaden the composition of goods and services moving across borders.

Modi noted that the Vision 2030 document will guide cooperation in sectors ranging from energy and minerals to manufacturing, transport, agriculture and pharmaceuticals. He added that the two leaders would jointly participate in the India–Russia Business Forum, which is expected to spur new initiatives in co-production, co-innovation and long-term technology partnerships.