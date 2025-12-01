Assam to Unveil State-of-Art Cricket Stadium in Umrangso on December 5

Top Headlines

Umrangso: Assam will formally inaugurate a newly built, state-of-the-art cricket stadium in Dima Hasao's Umrangso on December 5. Designed with a strong focus on ecological balance and modern sporting needs, the stadium is expected to open a fresh chapter for cricket in the hill district.

The venue offers gallery seating for approximately 15,000 spectators and features five dedicated practice pitches, making it suitable for both intensive training and major competitive fixtures. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will preside over the inauguration ceremony.

The pavilion has been named in honour of Chingia Tularam Senapati, reflecting the state’s effort to connect sports infrastructure with local heritage. Once operational, the stadium is set to host domestic matches under the Assam Cricket Association and the BCCI, giving young cricketers from the region a platform to grow and compete at higher levels.

With its modern layout and thoughtful environmental planning, the Umrangso stadium is being seen as a significant step towards strengthening Assam’s sports infrastructure and expanding opportunities for emerging players across the state.

