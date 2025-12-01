Assam to Unveil State-of-Art Cricket Stadium in Umrangso on December 5

Umrangso: Assam will formally inaugurate a newly built, state-of-the-art cricket stadium in Dima Hasao's Umrangso on December 5. Designed with a strong focus on ecological balance and modern sporting needs, the stadium is expected to open a fresh chapter for cricket in the hill district.

The venue offers gallery seating for approximately 15,000 spectators and features five dedicated practice pitches, making it suitable for both intensive training and major competitive fixtures. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will preside over the inauguration ceremony.