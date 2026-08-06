ACMR permanently removes Tinsukia doctor's registration over forged medical credentials

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam Council of Medical Registration (ACMR) has decided to permanently remove the name of Pankaj Goel from the Register of Registered Medical Practitioners, as he was found to be practising as a doctor in Tinsukia after acquiring a medical degree from Ukraine using forged documents.

ACMR decided to remove Goel's name from the Register in the Council meeting held on July 7, 2026, after due enquiry and examination of documents including certified copies of the orders of the High Court of Delhi, Court of Metropolitan Magistrate-03 (Central), Tis Hazari Courts, Delhi, letters from Assam State School Education Board, Division - II, Assam and letter from Principal, B. Borooah College, Guwahati and the findings or report of the Antiquackery & Vigilance Officer, ACMR. The correspondence and findings revealed that Pankaj Goel, practising as a doctor at Life Care, Metro Plaza, Tinsukia with Registration Number 23437 of Assam Council of Medical Registration, had failed in the Pre-University Final Examination, 1994 and forged his certificate of Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) and also the certificate of B. Borooah College, Guwahati.

On the strength of these forged certificates, Pankaj Goel, managed to secure admission at the Faculty of General Medicine of Kharkov /Kharkiv State Medical University, Ukraine and was enrolled as a student from 1995 to 2001. After completing his internship at Deen Dayal Upadhaya Hospital, New Delhi, on the basis of Provisional Registration No. 16348 issued by the then MCI, got himself registered at the Assam Council of Medical Registration on June 15, 2016, with Registration Number 23437. While applying for permanent registration to the ACMR, Pankaj Goel had suppressed the fact that there was a case lodged against him by the erstwhile MCI for using forged documents in the name of AHSEC and B. Borooah College and that he was convicted by the court after trial.

This action of Pankaj Goel was felt by the Council to be a gross violation of the Code of Medical Ethics mentioned in the Chapter I of the Indian Medical Council (Professional conduct, Etiquette and Ethics) Regulation, 2002 in addition to being a criminal offence.

Under the above circumstances, the Council decided to permanently remove the name of Pankaj Goel from the Register of Registered Medical Practitioners, with immediate effect as empowered by Section 23 (1) of the Assam Medical Council Act, 1999 (Amended up to date). "He is directed to hand over his Registration Certificate of Assam Council of Medical Registration to the Registrar, Assam Council of Medical Registration within 7 (Seven) days from the date of issue of this order. The name of Pankaj Goel, whose Registration Number is 23437, dated June 15, 2016, is hence removed from the Register of Registered Medical Practitioners of Assam Council of Medical Registration with effect from the date of issue of this order," the ACMR order stated.

In a social media post, Abhijit Neog, Antiquackery & Vigilance Officer, ACMR, said, "We are happy to let the people know that we are on the job to cleanse our system by weeding out the unscrupulous and criminal elements who are playing with the Health and Safety of the innocent people and abundantly thank the conscious citizens, fellow Doctors who provided us the vital inputs. Request and Appeal to everyone to help ensure the sanctity of our Health Care system & protect patients."

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