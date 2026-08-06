Four Earthquakes Jolt Assam and Neighbouring Regions Within 11 Hours

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A total of four earthquakes, ranging from 3.1 to 5.4 in magnitude, hit Assam and its neighbouring region within a span of just 11 hours, from early morning to late afternoon today.

As per information from the National Center for Seismology, the first quake of Magnitude 5.0 was recorded at 05:42:02 IST, at the location of Latitude 22.209 N and Longitude 94.246 E, at a depth of 152 km in the region of neighbouring Myanmar; the second of Magnitude 3.6 was recorded at 15:31:21 IST, at Latitude 29.022 N and Longitude 94.683 E, at a depth of 10 km in the Upper Siang Region of Arunachal Pradesh; the third measuring 5.4 in magnitude, came at 15:36:11 IST at Latitude 29.008 N and Longitude 94.739 E, at a depth of 10 km, also in Upper Siang region of Arunachal Pradesh.

The fourth earthquake of Magnitude 3.1 was recorded at 16:53:47 IST, with the location at Latitude 26.302 N and Longitude 92.664 E, at a depth of 5 km, in the Nagaon region of Assam.

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