ACS Officer Arup Kr Chakraborty Dismissed After 15 Years for 'Negligence of Duty'

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: An ACS officer cost his job now for his 'negligence of duty and unauthorised absence from duties' 15 ago.

In a significant move, the state government imposed 'the penalty of dismissal from service and disqualification for future employment' on the delinquent officer, Arup Kr Chakraborty, a 1999 batch ACS officer. The Department of Personnel issued the official order regarding the officer's dismissal from service.

According to the official order, a disciplinary proceeding was drawn against Arup Kr Chakraborty, vide a show-cause notice on May 08, 2015, for the violation of Assam Civil (Service) Conduct Rules, 1965, while he was posted as the circle officer, South Salmara Revenue Circle, during the year 2011, as reported by the Revenue & Disaster Management Department. He was also subsequently placed under suspension through a notification issued on July 22, 2011, by the R&DM Department.

A disciplinary proceeding was drawn against Arup Kr Chakraborty on charges of (i) negligence of duties by not attending election-related meetings on February 21, 2011, and February 22, 2011, (ii) negligence of duties by not attending detailed duties during HSLC examination with effect from February 16, 2011, (iii) frequent unauthorised absence from duties without prior permission of controlling authorities and being under the influence of liquor during office hours; and (iv) defying order of superior authorities.

In response to the show-cause notice issued on May 8, 2015, the ACS officer submitted his reply by explaining the facts and circumstances of his case on May 21, 2015. After careful examination of the written statement in defence submitted by Arup Kr Chakraborty, it was decided to hold an inquiry into the matter, and accordingly Dr. Roshan Ara Begum, IAS (now retd), the then State Inquiry Officer, Assam, was appointed as Inquiry Officer to inquire into the charges framed against Arup Kr Chakraborty by an order issued on June 30, 2017.

On May 22, 2018, Dr. Roshan Ara Begum submitted the inquiry report wherein it was reported that the charge of negligence of duties, defying the order of his superior authority and violation of Assam Civil Service (Conduct) Rules, 1965, is proved.

The inquiry report was accepted by disciplinary authority, and Arup Kr Chakraborty was requested through a letter dated June 7, 2018, and reminder letters on December 12, 2018; September 1, 2021; October 14, 2022; and January 22, 2026, but the officer did not submit his representation even after repeated reminders.

The disciplinary authority, after examining the inquiry report and considering the long unauthorized absence of the delinquent officer, has decided to impose the penalty of dismissal from service under Rule 7(vii) of the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964.

The Assam Public Service Commission, on being consulted in the matter, through a letter dated March 27, 2026, has agreed to the proposed penalty of 'dismissal from service under Rule 7 (vii) of the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964, upon Arup Kr Chakraborty.

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