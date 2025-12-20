Action Against Illegal Cattle Supply Intensified Ahead of Christmas

Jagiroad: With Christmas approaching, illegal cattle supply has reportedly increased across Assam, prompting stronger action by the police. Smugglers have been transporting cattle daily from Upper and Central Assam to neighbouring Meghalaya, openly challenging law enforcement.

According to sources, trucks loaded with cattle have been moving regularly through Jagiroad along National Highway 27. The cattle are allegedly sourced from districts such as Sivasagar, Jorhat and Lakhimpur in Upper Assam, and Nagaon, Juria and Rupahi in Central Assam. From Jagiroad, the cattle are transported towards Byrnihat in Meghalaya.

Taking serious note of the situation, Jagiroad and Nellie police have intensified patrols and checking operations in recent days. Their efforts have yielded significant results. Over the past ten days, the police have rescued a total of 64 cattle during separate operations.

In addition to the seizures, five persons involved in cattle smuggling have been arrested. The Jagiroad police have also registered three cases on their own in connection with illegal cattle transportation and have started detailed investigations into the network behind the racket.