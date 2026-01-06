Integrated Paddy Processing Unit Established in Jorhat

Jorhat: Rs 7.5 crore worth integrated paddy processing project has been set up at Jhanji in Jorhat district by Jorhat Agro Private Limited.
The rice mill, equipped with advanced machinery based on complete Japanese technology, is expected to enable farmers to sell their paddy directly at fair prices.
The project, which has already been completed, was formally inaugurated on December 30, 2025, by Jorhat District Commissioner (DC) Jay Shivani.
Of the total project cost, 80 per cent of the project has been provided as grant support through the World Bank via the Government of Assam’s Industries and Commerce Department, the State Project Directorate, AREA Society, and the Assam Agribusiness and Rural Transformation Project (APART).
The remaining 20 per cent has been contributed by the partners of Jorhat Agro Private Limited.
The project has been set up on three bighas of land at Churamoni village under Teok Revenue Circle, along the Lalit Chandra Rajkhowa Road. Technical and professional consultancy support for the project has been provided by Grant Thornton India LLP.
It may be mentioned that Jorhat Agro Private Limited was conceived under the initiative of the Jorhat Agro and Allied Processing Industry Association (JAPIA), a district-level industrial body of entrepreneurs.
According to the company’s board of directors, the plant is capable of processing around four tonnes of paddy per hour. The machinery has been supplied by the Japanese company Satake, while its Indian representative Chevco has handled installation.
The directors further stated that the project will generate employment opportunities for local skilled unemployed youth, in addition to creating avenues for indirect employment. The unit is expected to procure about 11,000 metric tonnes of paddy annually, enabling farmers to sell their produce directly at remunerative prices.
Commercial production at the unit is set to begin shortly, with the rice to be marketed under the company’s own brand.