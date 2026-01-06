Integrated Paddy Processing Unit Established in Jorhat

Jorhat: Rs 7.5 crore worth integrated paddy processing project has been set up at Jhanji in Jorhat district by Jorhat Agro Private Limited.

The rice mill, equipped with advanced machinery based on complete Japanese technology, is expected to enable farmers to sell their paddy directly at fair prices.

The project, which has already been completed, was formally inaugurated on December 30, 2025, by Jorhat District Commissioner (DC) Jay Shivani.

Of the total project cost, 80 per cent of the project has been provided as grant support through the World Bank via the Government of Assam’s Industries and Commerce Department, the State Project Directorate, AREA Society, and the Assam Agribusiness and Rural Transformation Project (APART).