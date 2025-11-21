Adivasi Community Hold Massive Rally in Kokrajhar; Seeks ST Status and Land Pattas

Kokrajhar: The Adivasi community held a massive rally in Kokrajhar on Friday to push for long-pending demands, including Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, land pattas, and higher daily wages. The rally, organised by the All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam (AASAA) along with eight other Adivasi organisations, began at the Dilomgaon Playground and moved towards the Green Field.

The protesters are demanding immediate implementation of accords signed between Adivasi militant groups and the Governments of India and Assam. Other key demands include fixing the daily wage of Adivasi workers at ₹551 and ensuring access to various welfare schemes and socio-economic rights that the community has long been deprived of.

The rally was coordinated by a committee comprising AASAA, AKSU, ASSU, ASS, JSB, AVSAR, AAWAA, MSS, and ALKSU. The committee is headed by Sri Som Soren, with Sri Paul Tudu as the chief convenor.

Organisers have instructed participants to maintain discipline, avoid carrying weapons, and cooperate with volunteers to ensure a peaceful demonstration. They have also requested the district administration to provide adequate security and logistical support for the large gathering.

Alongside the march, cultural performances, public speeches, and discussions are being held to highlight the challenges faced by the Adivasi community. Organisers said the rally aims to draw attention to the need for recognition, land rights, fair wages, and long-promised government interventions to improve the socio-economic conditions of Adivasi families in Assam.