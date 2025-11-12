AGP Pledges Full Support for Tribal Status Demand of Six Communities

Dibrugarh : The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has once again come out in full support of granting tribal status to six indigenous communities of Assam. A special meeting was held today at the Gymkhana Club in Amolapatty, Dibrugarh, where top AGP leaders joined hands with representatives of the Matak community to discuss the long-pending demand.

The meeting was attended by senior AGP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Birendra Prasad Baishya, MP Phani Bhushan Choudhury, MLAs Ramendra Narayan Kalita, Prithviraj Rava, and Punakan Baruah, along with other party functionaries. Representatives from the Sadou Asom Matak Sanmilan and several other Matak organisations were also present.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, MP Birendra Prasad Baishya said that although some tribal organisations have raised objections, the AGP’s stand remains firm, and the party fully supports the demand for tribal status for all six communities.