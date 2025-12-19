Sivasagar District Library Renamed as "Gyanakosha"

Sivasagar: The Sivasagar District Library has received a new and modern identity with its renaming as "Gyanakosha", a move aimed at strengthening reading culture and improving access to knowledge in the district. The renovated library was formally inaugurated on Friday by Sivasagar District Commissioner Aayush Garg.

Speaking at the inauguration programme, the District Commissioner expressed his sincere appreciation to all those who supported and contributed to the transformation of the library. He said the initiative was taken to give the district library a contemporary look and to make it more accessible and useful for readers, students and candidates preparing for various competitive examinations.

Garg informed that the renovation work was completed with financial assistance from Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) and the District Mineral Foundation (DMF). He added that within a short period, around 150 school libraries across Sivasagar district have been digitally connected with the district library. This digital linkage is expected to help students and readers gain better access to books and learning resources.

The District Commissioner also said that the library has been upgraded with improved facilities to support students preparing for competitive examinations. Emphasising the importance of proper utilisation, he remarked that creating modern infrastructure alone is not a major achievement. “Its real value depends on how effectively people use it,” he said.