Sivasagar District Library Renamed as "Gyanakosha"

Sivasagar: The Sivasagar District Library has received a new and modern identity with its renaming as "Gyanakosha", a move aimed at strengthening reading culture and improving access to knowledge in the district. The renovated library was formally inaugurated on Friday by Sivasagar District Commissioner Aayush Garg.
Speaking at the inauguration programme, the District Commissioner expressed his sincere appreciation to all those who supported and contributed to the transformation of the library. He said the initiative was taken to give the district library a contemporary look and to make it more accessible and useful for readers, students and candidates preparing for various competitive examinations.
Garg informed that the renovation work was completed with financial assistance from Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) and the District Mineral Foundation (DMF). He added that within a short period, around 150 school libraries across Sivasagar district have been digitally connected with the district library. This digital linkage is expected to help students and readers gain better access to books and learning resources.
The District Commissioner also said that the library has been upgraded with improved facilities to support students preparing for competitive examinations. Emphasising the importance of proper utilisation, he remarked that creating modern infrastructure alone is not a major achievement. “Its real value depends on how effectively people use it,” he said.
Sharing plans, Garg revealed that there is a proposal to set up a community radio station within the library premises. The radio station will be managed and operated by readers and students themselves, providing them with a platform to share ideas, knowledge and creative content with the community.
The programme was presided over by the Additional District Commissioner and Chairperson of the Project Construction Committee, Geetalee Dowarah. In her address, she thanked the District Commissioner for his guidance and support throughout the project. She also expressed her gratitude to the Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department, Dulal Barman, District Librarian Nayan Das and all individuals associated with the successful completion of the renovation work.
Dowarah specially acknowledged the contributions of Architect Pallab Kumar Chutia and Senior District Administrative Assistant Bhaskarjyoti Das for their dedicated efforts in giving the library its new look and identity.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by Additional District Commissioners Geetalee Dowarah and Gauripriya Deori, Assistant Commissioners Nimashri Dauka and Kankana Saikia, Sivasagar Revenue Circle Officer Nekib Saeed Baruah, Principal of Sibsagar Commerce College Saumarjyoti Mahanta, along with other departmental officials, library staff members and residents.
The renaming of the Sivasagar District Library as ‘Gyanakosha’ has been welcomed by readers and residents as a positive step towards creating a strong knowledge-based and reading-friendly environment in the district.