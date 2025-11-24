India Club of Margherita Begins Its Grand Centenary Celebration

The inaugural programme, hosted by Amrit Barthakur, saw the presence of several dignitaries. Chief Guest Rahul Doley, SDO (Civil) of Margherita, addressed the gathering. Among the distinguished guests were Anand Kumar Sharma, Chairman of the Margherita Municipal Board, and noted writer and doctor, Bhingeshwar Sharma. In his welcome speech, NECF General Manager K. Mere highlighted the legacy and contributions of the India Club. The event drew several hundred residents, reflecting the deep connection between the club and the community.

The cultural segment began with a group song, followed by performances of Sattriya dance, creative dance, and traditional Bihu dance. The organisers recalled that the Asom Sahitya Sabha session of 1950 was held at this very club, during which legendary artist Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha performed the iconic Tandav dance. Such memories have made the centenary celebration a nostalgic moment for the entire region.

To commemorate the 100-year milestone, the club has lined up several competitions in the coming weeks. A badminton competition is scheduled for 3 December at the Lidu Patkai Indoor Stadium, while a district-level chess competition will be held on 6 December at the India Club premises. Football and volleyball events are planned for 20 and 27 December, respectively. A marathon for both men and women will be held a day before the closing ceremony. Winners will receive trophies and prize money, the organisers announced.

For participation details, interested individuals may contact 7002895132 or 7002711863.