Air India Express Offers Free Cargo Service for Assam Flood Relief

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Air India Express has announced a waiver of cargo charges for the transportation of flood relief materials to Assam, aiming to support ongoing humanitarian efforts in flood-affected areas of the state.

The initiative is intended to facilitate the movement of essential relief supplies by registered non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and recognised relief agencies. Eligible consignments include food and dry rations, drinking water, medicines, hygiene and sanitation kits, clothing, blankets, tarpaulins, and other humanitarian essentials, subject to regulatory requirements and the airline's cargo acceptance policies.

The waiver will apply to Air India Express flights operating to Guwahati from Delhi, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. Registered NGOs and recognised relief organisations wishing to avail of the facility may contact Air India Express by emailing relief@airindiaexpress.com or calling +91 7982118680, along with details of their organisation and cargo requirements.

Also Read: AASU Urges PM Modi to Declare Assam Floods a National Issue, Seeks Special Economic Package